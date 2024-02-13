Advisory for growers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) The agriculture experts advised growers to start cultivation of Tinda (Praecityrullus Fistulosus)

vegetable immediately and complete it by March 30 for getting a maximum yield.

A spokesman for agriculture (extension) department said here on Tuesday that Tinda

plays a pivotal role in improving digestive system, detoxifying kidneys, strengthening respiratory

system, augmenting heart function and promoting weight loss.

Thee farmers should cultivate Tinda crops over maximum space of their lands and use seeds of

approved and hybrids varieties which had sufficient resistance against seasonal diseases

and pest attacks.

He said the last half of February to end of March was the best suitable time of Tinda cultivation.