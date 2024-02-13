Advisory For Growers
Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2024 | 02:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) The agriculture experts advised growers to start cultivation of Tinda (Praecityrullus Fistulosus)
vegetable immediately and complete it by March 30 for getting a maximum yield.
A spokesman for agriculture (extension) department said here on Tuesday that Tinda
plays a pivotal role in improving digestive system, detoxifying kidneys, strengthening respiratory
system, augmenting heart function and promoting weight loss.
Thee farmers should cultivate Tinda crops over maximum space of their lands and use seeds of
approved and hybrids varieties which had sufficient resistance against seasonal diseases
and pest attacks.
He said the last half of February to end of March was the best suitable time of Tinda cultivation.
