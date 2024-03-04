Open Menu

Advisory For Growers Regarding Sugarcane Cultivation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Advisory for growers regarding sugarcane cultivation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) The sugarcane crop will be cultivated over 1.86 million acres of land in

four districts of Faisalabad division.

A spokesman for the agriculture department said on Monday that sugarcane was the fourth

precious crop of the country after wheat, cotton and rice which played a pivotal role in catering

domestic sugar requirements in addition to helping growers in mitigating their

financial needs.

He said that sugar industry was the largest sector after textile industry whereas Punjab

contributed a large share in an overall sugarcane production.

He said that 70 % sugarcane produces was used for making sugar whereas remaining production

was utilized in other purposes, including seedling for next crops.

He said that March was the best time of Bahariya cultivation of sugarcane crops. The irrigated land in

various districts of Punjab produced average 614 maunds per acre production which could be increased

up to 625 maunds per acre with the help of the latest technology. If hybrid sugarcane varieties were

used, its production could be increased up to 650 maunds per acre, he added.

He said that field staff of agriculture department would provide all kinds of guidance and assistance to

growers for ensuring sugarcane cultivation over 1.86 million acres of land in districts Faisalabad, Chiniot, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh as the agriculture department had set a target to obtain 44 to 45 million tones sugarcane production from the division this year, he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Faisalabad Technology Punjab Agriculture Chiniot Jhang Toba Tek Singh March Textile Cotton All From Wheat Industry Share Best Million

Recent Stories

It is hoped that the newly elected government will ..

It is hoped that the newly elected government will play a key role in establishi ..

48 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 March 2024

5 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans ..

PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will ..

18 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

1 day ago
Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

2 days ago
 Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath o ..

Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar

2 days ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates ne ..

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body

2 days ago
 KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases a ..

KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..

2 days ago
 Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using ..

Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..

2 days ago
 Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from ..

Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF

2 days ago

More Stories From Business