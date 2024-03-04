Advisory For Growers Regarding Sugarcane Cultivation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2024 | 02:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) The sugarcane crop will be cultivated over 1.86 million acres of land in
four districts of Faisalabad division.
A spokesman for the agriculture department said on Monday that sugarcane was the fourth
precious crop of the country after wheat, cotton and rice which played a pivotal role in catering
domestic sugar requirements in addition to helping growers in mitigating their
financial needs.
He said that sugar industry was the largest sector after textile industry whereas Punjab
contributed a large share in an overall sugarcane production.
He said that 70 % sugarcane produces was used for making sugar whereas remaining production
was utilized in other purposes, including seedling for next crops.
He said that March was the best time of Bahariya cultivation of sugarcane crops. The irrigated land in
various districts of Punjab produced average 614 maunds per acre production which could be increased
up to 625 maunds per acre with the help of the latest technology. If hybrid sugarcane varieties were
used, its production could be increased up to 650 maunds per acre, he added.
He said that field staff of agriculture department would provide all kinds of guidance and assistance to
growers for ensuring sugarcane cultivation over 1.86 million acres of land in districts Faisalabad, Chiniot, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh as the agriculture department had set a target to obtain 44 to 45 million tones sugarcane production from the division this year, he added.
Recent Stories
It is hoped that the newly elected government will play a key role in establishi ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 March 2024
PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024
Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock
Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body
KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..
Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF
More Stories From Business
-
Renewal of FWCCI membership till 31st10 minutes ago
-
Foreign exchange rates4 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 20245 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 March 20245 hours ago
-
Dubai Business Conference, a milestone to bring investment: President ICCI17 hours ago
-
PCMEA delegation meets Customs Collector20 hours ago
-
Business world expects to witness era of 'Pakistan Speed' under PM-elect Shehbaz: PBF21 hours ago
-
PFC to take part in 4- day Intel Hong Kong expo21 hours ago
-
KTH chairman greets PM21 hours ago
-
Iftikhar Malik felicitates Shehbaz Sharif21 hours ago
-
Whitefly can cause colossal loss to vegetable growers22 hours ago