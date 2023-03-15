UrduPoint.com

Advocacy Group Sues Biden Admin. To Halt ConocoPhillips Oil Project In Alaska - Statement

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2023 | 11:48 PM

Advocacy Group Sues Biden Admin. to Halt ConocoPhillips Oil Project in Alaska - Statement

The nonprofit public interest organization Earthjustice has sued the Biden administration on behalf of a number of environmental organizations in an attempt to halt the ConocoPhillips oil drilling project in Alaska, the Center for Biological Diversity said in a press release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) The nonprofit public interest organization Earthjustice has sued the Biden administration on behalf of a number of environmental organizations in an attempt to halt the ConocoPhillips oil drilling project in Alaska, the Center for Biological Diversity said in a press release on Wednesday.

The Biden administration on Monday approved three out of five drilling site locations proposed by ConocoPhillips under its Willow Master Development Plan in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska.

"The science is clear. We cannot afford any new oil or gas projects if we are going to avoid a climate catastrophe. Approving what would be the largest oil extraction project on Federal lands is incredibly hypocritical from President Biden who in his State of the Union called the climate crisis an existential threat," the release said.

The project was initially approved by the Trump administration in 2020, but was stopped in court after Native American and conservation groups posed legal challenges arguing the full climate impacts for the project had not been provided and less-harmful alternatives had not been explored.

The Biden administration scaled back the project by 40% to allegedly reduce the negative impacts on caribou migration and to maintain fresh-water consumption. However, the lawsuit argues that by approving the project, the administration will cause irreparable harm to Arctic wildlife, local inhabitants and the environment.

The lawsuit also argues that the Biden administration failed to consider the project's impacts on protected and endangered species such as bearded and ringed seals and polar bears - a requirement under the Endangered Species Act - and oil development would encroach on spaces that remain critical to animals protected under the legislation.

The Willow Project is projected to produce more than 600 million barrels of crude oil and is expected to boost domestic energy production, create jobs, and reduce the US's reliance on foreign oil.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Trump SITE Gas 2020 From Extraction (Pakistan) Limited Million Jobs Court

Recent Stories

Sweden to Provide Ukraine With 10 Leopard Tanks, A ..

Sweden to Provide Ukraine With 10 Leopard Tanks, Air Defense Components - Austin

3 minutes ago
 Austin Says Norway Partnering With US to Donate 2 ..

Austin Says Norway Partnering With US to Donate 2 NASAMS to Ukraine

3 minutes ago
 Ferrari's Leclerc hit with 10-place grid penalty f ..

Ferrari's Leclerc hit with 10-place grid penalty for Saudi GP

3 minutes ago
 Stock markets in 'bloodbath' as bank fears resurfa ..

Stock markets in 'bloodbath' as bank fears resurface

2 minutes ago
 Austin Says Important for Great Powers to Be Model ..

Austin Says Important for Great Powers to Be Models of Transparency, Communicati ..

3 minutes ago
 China Ready to Ease, Expand Market Access for Othe ..

China Ready to Ease, Expand Market Access for Other Countries - Xi

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.