Advocacy Group Sues Biden Admin. to Halt ConocoPhillips Oil Project in Alaska - Statement

The nonprofit public interest organization Earthjustice has sued the Biden administration on behalf of a number of environmental organizations in an attempt to halt the ConocoPhillips oil drilling project in Alaska, the Center for Biological Diversity said in a press release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) The nonprofit public interest organization Earthjustice has sued the Biden administration on behalf of a number of environmental organizations in an attempt to halt the ConocoPhillips oil drilling project in Alaska, the Center for Biological Diversity said in a press release on Wednesday.

The Biden administration on Monday approved three out of five drilling site locations proposed by ConocoPhillips under its Willow Master Development Plan in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska.

"The science is clear. We cannot afford any new oil or gas projects if we are going to avoid a climate catastrophe. Approving what would be the largest oil extraction project on Federal lands is incredibly hypocritical from President Biden who in his State of the Union called the climate crisis an existential threat," the release said.

The project was initially approved by the Trump administration in 2020, but was stopped in court after Native American and conservation groups posed legal challenges arguing the full climate impacts for the project had not been provided and less-harmful alternatives had not been explored.

The Biden administration scaled back the project by 40% to allegedly reduce the negative impacts on caribou migration and to maintain fresh-water consumption. However, the lawsuit argues that by approving the project, the administration will cause irreparable harm to Arctic wildlife, local inhabitants and the environment.

The lawsuit also argues that the Biden administration failed to consider the project's impacts on protected and endangered species such as bearded and ringed seals and polar bears - a requirement under the Endangered Species Act - and oil development would encroach on spaces that remain critical to animals protected under the legislation.

The Willow Project is projected to produce more than 600 million barrels of crude oil and is expected to boost domestic energy production, create jobs, and reduce the US's reliance on foreign oil.