Aeromexico Reaches Agreement To Purchase 28 New Boeing Aircraft

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 12:13 PM

Aeromexico Reaches Agreement to Purchase 28 New Boeing Aircraft

Mexico's flag carrier airline Aeromexico has reached an agreement to increase its fleet by 28 new Boeing 737 MAX and 787 Dreamliner aircraft, the company said

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) Mexico's flag carrier airline Aeromexico has reached an agreement to increase its fleet by 28 new Boeing 737 MAX and 787 Dreamliner aircraft, the company said.

"Aeromexico reached agreement to increase its fleet with twenty-four (24) new Boeing 737 aircraft, including B737-8 and B737-9 MAX and four (4) 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft as part of the airline's restructured agreements with the manufacturer and certain lessors to incorporate new aircraft," the statement said.

According to the company, first aircraft are expected to join the fleet later this year. The agreement also makes it possible for Aeromexico to modify long-term maintenance contracts and reduce leasing costs of 18 other aircraft that are part of the current fleet.

Earlier in April, Boeing advised over a dozen of its customers to temporarily halt flights of 737 MAX to fix an electrical problem.

The recommendation was made to allow for verification that a sufficient ground path exists for a component of the electrical power system.

Boeing 737 MAX flights were suspended in 2019 across the world after two such planes crashed. In October 2019, a group of international experts from the Joint Authorities Technical Review JATR revealed significant flaws in the certification of the aircraft, admitted by the company itself and the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The ban on Boeing 737 MAX was lifted in November 2020 by the United States and the liner was approved by the Aviation Safety Agency of the European Union (EASA) and the UK Civil Aviation Authority allowing the operation of the said aircraft to continue.

