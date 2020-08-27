UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aerospace Giant Rolls-Royce Logs 5.4bn H1 Loss On Virus

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 12:09 PM

Aerospace giant Rolls-Royce logs 5.4bn H1 loss on virus

British aerospace giant Rolls-Royce said Thursday that it suffered a massive net loss in the first half of the year as the coronavirus outbreak sparked a crisis in air transport

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :British aerospace giant Rolls-Royce said Thursday that it suffered a massive net loss in the first half of the year as the coronavirus outbreak sparked a crisis in air transport.

Rolls, which operates in the air, defence and energy sectors, posted a net loss of �5.

4 billion ($7.1 billion, 6.0 billion Euros) in the six months to June, after a net loss of �909 million a year earlier.

The company also unveiled a �2.0-billion asset disposal programme.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company June Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

'Ongoing accountability process not to be allowed ..

2 minutes ago

NAB court issued non-bailable arrest warrants of S ..

15 minutes ago

Promising Haider Ali set to realise his dream

28 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific strengthens contact information datab ..

31 minutes ago

HEC and Huawei to Quadruple ICT Training Program

36 minutes ago

PM directs establishment of food, drug testing lab ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.