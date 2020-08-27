Aerospace giant Rolls-Royce logs 5.4bn H1 loss on virus

British aerospace giant Rolls-Royce said Thursday that it suffered a massive net loss in the first half of the year as the coronavirus outbreak sparked a crisis in air transport

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :British aerospace giant Rolls-Royce said Thursday that it suffered a massive net loss in the first half of the year as the coronavirus outbreak sparked a crisis in air transport.

Rolls, which operates in the air, defence and energy sectors, posted a net loss of �5.

4 billion ($7.1 billion, 6.0 billion Euros) in the six months to June, after a net loss of �909 million a year earlier.

The company also unveiled a �2.0-billion asset disposal programme.