Afan Aziz Elected Unanimous KP Textile Mills Association Chairman

Afan Aziz elected unanimous KP Textile Mills Association chairman

Afan Aziz of A.J. Textile Mills has been elected Chairman of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills Association (KP-TMA) while Mohammad Kamran Shah was elected Vice Chairman of the association on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Afan Aziz of A.J. Textile Mills has been elected Chairman of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills Association (KP-TMA) while Mohammad Kamran Shah was elected Vice Chairman of the association on Tuesday.

The elections were held during the general body meeting of the association with Mohammad Kamran Shah in the chair.

Those who attended were included Brigadier Taj Sultan, Barrister Assad Saifullah Khan, Haroon Khan, Mohammad Faiq Ahmad, Abdul Muqeet Zaman, Brigadier Ghulam Hussain, Mohammad Ismail Khan, Imtiaz Ahmad Qureshi, Syed Aftab Hayat, Sikandar Kuli Khan Khattak, Mohsin Wadood, Mohammad Iqbal, Mohammad Israr, Mohammad Ishaq, Liaquat Ali, Abdullah and Imran Motan.

KP-TMA is premier association of textile mills registered with the KP government in March 2020 is aiming to work for promotion of textile mills in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the capacity of 750,000 spindles and other machinery including looms and modern textile mills machineries and providing more than 45,000 direct and thousands of indirect jobs through their value chain.

Before the formation of KP-TMA, the textile mills of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were affiliated with All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), but in light of the 18th Constitutional Amendment, the mills of the province preferred to register themselves with their own provincial government.

Addressing the general body meeting, the newly elected chairman KP-TMA Afan Aziz expressed his resolve to wage struggle for resolution of the problems of the KP textile mills.

He further pledged to take up all the problems and issues especially electricity and gas related being faced by the textile mills in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with both Federal and provincial governments.

He thanked all members of KP-TMA for reposing confidence in him and pledged to leave no stone unturned in the struggle for industrial development of the province.

