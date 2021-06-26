UrduPoint.com
AfD Co-chair Regards Idea To Pay Compensations To Ukraine For Nord Stream 2 As Mad

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 07:50 AM

AfD Co-chair Regards Idea to Pay Compensations to Ukraine for Nord Stream 2 as Mad

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2021) Co-chair of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party Tino Chrupalla told Sputnik that from his point of view the idea to pay compensations to Ukraine for the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is mad.

On Sunday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Kiev expected Washington to provide it with compensation after the completion of the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

"If Russia uses other transit routes, of course, it will not have to pay any transit fees anymore. I find it a real madness to pay compensations for a country that it is not providing transit services anymore," Chrupalla said.

