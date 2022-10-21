AfD Leader Says Germany Pressed to Buy Russian Gas From Other Countries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) Germany will stop being Europe's gas hub that sells hydrocarbons and will instead have to buy Russian fossil fuels from other countries, including Turkey, the co-chair of the opposition right-wing Alternative for Germany party (AfD), Tino Chrupalla, told Sputnik on Friday.

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he had reached an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the construction of a gas hub, adding that Europe will be able to access Russian gas through Turkey.

"If Germany refuses Russian gas, then it is quite natural that Russia is looking for other partners, such as Turkey or China. And, in the end, we will probably have to buy gas from these countries, but at the same time it was and remains Russian. We will never be able to compensate for it," Chrupalla said.

The wrong choice of policy by the German government led to this unfavorable situation, the AfD co-leader said.

"Against this background, it is clearly visible how European partnership relations are becoming increasingly tense due to German policy. For example, in relations with Hungary, where (Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor) Orban wants to keep his own gas contracts. We clearly see that the so-called solidarity in Europe is being destroyed more and more," Chrupalla added.

The official also noted that other countries, such as Saudi Arabia, Canada or Norway, with which Germany is considering concluding gas contracts, have their own gas needs.

"It will be impossible to compensate for such huge (German} volumes," Chrupalla said.

The next few months will show how the situation with gas supplies to Germany will develop and whether Germany will have enough of it, Chrupalla said.

"It is still unclear to whom we will sell gas, since we are importers ourselves. And the gas reserves, of which we now have more than 95% (in German gas storage facilities), do not belong to us. They belong to companies that can sell them at a better price. I am interested in how the German government is going to compensate 95 billion cubic meters for such an industry as in Germany with the help of LNG (liquefied natural gas)," Chrupalla said.

Since 2021, energy prices in EU countries have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the West, energy prices have accelerated the growth, placing energy security high both on the global and national agenda, and pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures. The EU has been looking for alternatives to Russian natural gas as it has pledged to end its dependence on energy supplies from Russia.