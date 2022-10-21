UrduPoint.com

AfD Leader Says Germany Pressed To Buy Russian Gas From Other Countries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2022 | 03:40 PM

AfD Leader Says Germany Pressed to Buy Russian Gas From Other Countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) Germany will stop being Europe's gas hub that sells hydrocarbons and will instead have to buy Russian fossil fuels from other countries, including Turkey, the co-chair of the opposition right-wing Alternative for Germany party (AfD), Tino Chrupalla, told Sputnik on Friday.

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he had reached an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the construction of a gas hub, adding that Europe will be able to access Russian gas through Turkey.

"If Germany refuses Russian gas, then it is quite natural that Russia is looking for other partners, such as Turkey or China. And, in the end, we will probably have to buy gas from these countries, but at the same time it was and remains Russian. We will never be able to compensate for it," Chrupalla said.

The wrong choice of policy by the German government led to this unfavorable situation, the AfD co-leader said.

"Against this background, it is clearly visible how European partnership relations are becoming increasingly tense due to German policy. For example, in relations with Hungary, where (Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor) Orban wants to keep his own gas contracts. We clearly see that the so-called solidarity in Europe is being destroyed more and more," Chrupalla added.

The official also noted that other countries, such as Saudi Arabia, Canada or Norway, with which Germany is considering concluding gas contracts, have their own gas needs.

"It will be impossible to compensate for such huge (German} volumes," Chrupalla said.

The next few months will show how the situation with gas supplies to Germany will develop and whether Germany will have enough of it, Chrupalla said.

"It is still unclear to whom we will sell gas, since we are importers ourselves. And the gas reserves, of which we now have more than 95% (in German gas storage facilities), do not belong to us. They belong to companies that can sell them at a better price. I am interested in how the German government is going to compensate 95 billion cubic meters for such an industry as in Germany with the help of LNG (liquefied natural gas)," Chrupalla said.

Since 2021, energy prices in EU countries have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the West, energy prices have accelerated the growth, placing energy security high both on the global and national agenda, and pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures. The EU has been looking for alternatives to Russian natural gas as it has pledged to end its dependence on energy supplies from Russia.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Turkey China Canada German Norway Germany Buy Vladimir Putin Same Price Saudi Arabia Hungary Hub Tayyip Erdogan February Gas From Government Agreement Industry Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

PTI workers taka to street to protest against ECP' ..

PTI workers taka to street to protest against ECP's verdict

1 hour ago
 Islamabad police take PTI MPA Salih Mohammad, KP p ..

Islamabad police take PTI MPA Salih Mohammad, KP police constable into custody

2 hours ago
 Will not take extension, retire in five weeks: COA ..

Will not take extension, retire in five weeks: COAS Bajwa

2 hours ago
 Participants Of 24Th National Security Workshop Vi ..

Participants Of 24Th National Security Workshop Visits Naval Headquarters

3 hours ago
 India's home ministry to decide tour to Pakistan f ..

India's home ministry to decide tour to Pakistan for Asia Cup: Anurag

3 hours ago
 BRI, UVAS jointly arranged seminar on “Dynamism ..

BRI, UVAS jointly arranged seminar on “Dynamism in Dairy Industry & Consumer D ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.