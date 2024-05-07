AFD Mission Visits Faisalabad, Gets Updates Of Various Projects
Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2024 | 10:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Two-member mission of Agencies Frances for Development (AFD) has visited Faisalabad on Tuesday and held a meeting with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh to get updates of various development projects.
Managing Director Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Amir Aziz briefed the mission about water supply and sewerage projects in Faisalabad and requested the AFD mission to play their role for early approval of their loan case so that these projects could be completed without any delay.
He said that completion of surface waste water treatment plant phase-II would help in providing potable drinking water to a wide range population of eastern side of the city.
The Deputy Commissioner also briefed the mission about different projects.
The AFD mission also held a meeting with the representatives of contractor’s firm in addition to visiting the site of surface water treatment plant phase-II.
