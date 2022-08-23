AfD Plans Rally in Berlin to Demand Nord Stream 2 Launch - Leader

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2022 | 11:31 PM

German opposition party AfD has called a rally in Berlin for October 8 in support of the Nord Stream 2 gas link, which AfD co-leader Tino Chrupalla says is needed to secure energy supplies ahead of winter

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) German opposition party AfD has called a rally in Berlin for October 8 in support of the Nord Stream 2 gas link, which AfD co-leader Tino Chrupalla says is needed to secure energy supplies ahead of winter.

A poll conducted by Forsa for by RTL/ntv broadcaster last Friday found that only 39% of Germans were in favor of importing Russian natural gas via Nord Stream 2 to address supply shortages, although their number in the east stood at 60%.

"We will support our citizens and give them an opportunity to speak out. We plan to stage a big demonstration here in the capital on October 8 to say loud and clear: Nord Stream 2 instead of gas levies," Chrupalla told reporters.

Chrupalla argued that Russia remained a reliable supplier even during the worst of the Cold War, whereas the ruling coalition's attempts to replace shortfalls of Russian gas with supplies from Qatar and Japan had failed.

Chrupalla said that the "economic war" on Russia had to stop because it was disproportionately affecting Germans, instead of Russians. He also said that there could only be a negotiated solution to the conflict in Ukraine, while a continued confrontation was working against peace.

