AfD Says Germany Would Have to Buy Russian Gas From Other Countries, Including Turkey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) Germany would have to buy Russian energy from another countries, possibly from Turkey, instead of becoming a gas hub, the co-chair of the opposition right-wing Alternative for Germany party (AfD), Tino Chrupalla, told Sputnik.

"If Germany refuses to buy Russian gas, it is quite obvious that Russia would search for other partners such as Turkey or China. And after all we would have to buy gas from these countries, but it still would be Russian. We would never be able to compensate for it," Chrupalla said.

The official also said that the European partnerships are becoming strained because of Germany's policy, and that such countries as Saudi Arabia, Canada or Norway, with whom Germany is planning to conclude gas contracts, need energy supply themselves.

"It is still unclear to whom we will sell gas, since we are importing it. The 95% of gas reserves, which we have now (in the gas storage facilities) do not belong to us. They belong to companies that can sell them at a better price," Chrupalla added.

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he had reached an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin on a gas hub, adding that Europe can use Russian gas through Turkey.