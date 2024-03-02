Open Menu

Affordable Power Rates Vital To Attain Sustainable Industrial Growth: Gohar

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2024 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Caretaker Minister for Commerce Dr Gohar Ejaz on Saturday stressed the need for ensuring affordable power rates for the local industrial sector to attain sustainable industrial growth as well as enhance the competitiveness of manufacturing sector of the country.

In a press statement, the minister underscored the significance of maintaining energy prices at 9 cents per unit for local industry, adding that it was essential for the survival of the industrial sector, which was a source of job creation, export production, and import substitution.

The minister emphasized for prioritizing industrial growth to stimulate economic prosperity by enhancing exports and making the local manufacturing sector viable to achieve ambitious targets in global markets, including China, GCC countries, Africa, ASEAN, EU, UK and USA.

The provision of electricity at 9 cents per unit to industries aims to provide a level playing field for local industries and enhance their competitiveness globally, he said adding that the proposal was also approved by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), reflecting the government's commitment to supporting industrial growth.

Gohar Ejaz expressed optimism that the new government would decide on the issue, enabling industries to operate more efficiently and contribute significantly to national economic prosperity.

