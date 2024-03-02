Affordable Power Rates Vital To Attain Sustainable Industrial Growth: Gohar
Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Caretaker Minister for Commerce Dr Gohar Ejaz on Saturday stressed the need for ensuring affordable power rates for the local industrial sector to attain sustainable industrial growth as well as enhance the competitiveness of manufacturing sector of the country.
In a press statement, the minister underscored the significance of maintaining energy prices at 9 cents per unit for local industry, adding that it was essential for the survival of the industrial sector, which was a source of job creation, export production, and import substitution.
The minister emphasized for prioritizing industrial growth to stimulate economic prosperity by enhancing exports and making the local manufacturing sector viable to achieve ambitious targets in global markets, including China, GCC countries, Africa, ASEAN, EU, UK and USA.
The provision of electricity at 9 cents per unit to industries aims to provide a level playing field for local industries and enhance their competitiveness globally, he said adding that the proposal was also approved by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), reflecting the government's commitment to supporting industrial growth.
Gohar Ejaz expressed optimism that the new government would decide on the issue, enabling industries to operate more efficiently and contribute significantly to national economic prosperity.
Recent Stories
Woman set ablaze by unknown suspects in Lahore
PPP’s Sarfraz Bugti elected as Balochistan CM
PSL 2024 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..
PSL 9: Heavy rainfall inundates Karachi stadium
Azam Khan opens up about his PSL experience
Nawaz Sharif asks Fazl to join coalition govt
Elections for PM will be conducted by tomorrow
PTI nominates Mahmood Khan Achakzai as candidate for presidential election
Shoaib Akhtar, Rubab blessed with a baby; it's a girl
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2024
Tennis: Dubai ATP results - collated
More Stories From Business
-
Gold rates up by Rs.3,500 per tola to Rs.220,3002 hours ago
-
China has 3,617 listed manufacturing companies by January5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 20247 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 20248 hours ago
-
Stocks rally rolls on into March17 hours ago
-
Eurozone inflation dips further in February19 hours ago
-
Exports witnesses 30% growth in February20 hours ago
-
PSX stay bullish, gains 747.16 more points21 hours ago
-
CPI inflation decelerates to 23.1 percent in February22 hours ago
-
US spy-tech firm Palantir faces rocky path to European ambitions22 hours ago
-
UK delegation members visit LCCI, hold B2B meetings with Pak counterparts22 hours ago
-
Weekly inflation up by 1.27 pc22 hours ago