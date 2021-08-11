UrduPoint.com

Afghan Acting Finance Minister Steps Down, Leaves Country - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 07:00 AM

Afghan Acting Finance Minister Steps Down, Leaves Country - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) Afghanistan's acting Finance Minister Khalid Payenda has stepped down and left the country following pressure from the presidential palace, Tolo news reported, citing sources.

According to sources, Payenda is not likely to return to Afghanistan.

A letter from the Ministry of Finance, referred to by the tv channel, says the minister left the country "on an official visit."

"Today I stepped down as the Acting Minister of Finance. Leading MoF was the greatest honor of my life but it was time to step down to attend to personal priorities. I've put Mr. Alem Shah Ibrahimi, Deputy Minister for Revenue & Customs in charge until a new Minister is appointed," Payenda wrote on Twitter.

