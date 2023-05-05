Afghan Commerce minister meets Naveed Qamar

A delegation led by Afghan Interim Minister of Commerce and Industry Haji Nooruddin Azizi met Federal Minister of Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :A delegation led by Afghan Interim Minister of Commerce and Industry Haji Nooruddin Azizi met Federal Minister of Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar.

The two sides reviewed the bilateral relations in the fields of economic, trade, communication, and peace and security, said a press release issued here.

Senior officials of the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Transport and Trade are also included in the delegation.