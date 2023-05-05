UrduPoint.com

Afghan Commerce Minister Meets Naveed Qamar

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2023 | 09:58 PM

Afghan Commerce minister meets Naveed Qamar

A delegation led by Afghan Interim Minister of Commerce and Industry Haji Nooruddin Azizi met Federal Minister of Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :A delegation led by Afghan Interim Minister of Commerce and Industry Haji Nooruddin Azizi met Federal Minister of Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar.

The two sides reviewed the bilateral relations in the fields of economic, trade, communication, and peace and security, said a press release issued here.

Senior officials of the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Transport and Trade are also included in the delegation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Afghanistan Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

Demand for quality children&#039;s literature rema ..

Demand for quality children&#039;s literature remains high, says experts at SCRF ..

10 minutes ago
 Argentinian football&#039;s history rich in talent ..

Argentinian football&#039;s history rich in talent and entertainment

10 minutes ago
 JCC Fails to Reach Deal on Authorizing New Vessels ..

JCC Fails to Reach Deal on Authorizing New Vessels for Black Sea Grain Exports - ..

11 minutes ago
 Court Arrests Russian Theater Director Berkovich o ..

Court Arrests Russian Theater Director Berkovich on Charges of Justifying Terror ..

12 minutes ago
 Special children deserve attention of all segments ..

Special children deserve attention of all segments of society: CM

12 minutes ago
 Balochistan CM utilizing resources for uplifting, ..

Balochistan CM utilizing resources for uplifting, prosperity of province: Babar

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.