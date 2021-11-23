Afghanistan has exported 698 tonnes of dried fruit within the past two weeks, a spokesman of the Taliban caretaker government said on Tuesday

KABUL, Nov. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Afghanistan has exported 698 tonnes of dried fruit within the past two weeks, a spokesman of the Taliban caretaker government said on Tuesday.

"According to information provided by the Ministry of Industries and Commerce, Afghan traders have exported 698 metric tonnes of dried fruit, including 585 tonnes of raisins, to European Union, Australia, the United States and several countries in Asia during the past two weeks," spokesman Inamhullah Samangani wrote on Twitter.

The statement came as the country's total imports and exports have declined since the Taliban's takeover in mid-August.

The overall agricultural production, the backbone of the national economy, also declined sharply over the past couple of years due to drought and instability in rural areas.