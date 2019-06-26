Afghanistan opens Kabul-Sharjah air corridor to boost trade with UAE

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ):Afghanistan has opened a new air corridor connecting Kabul with Sharjah city of the United Arab Emirates to boost relations between the two sides, local media reported on Tuesday.

According to the media reports, the new air corridor was formally inaugurated on Monday and in the first flight, the Afghan side exported more than two tons of apricot to Sharjah.

In a bid to boost trade and improve its economy, Afghanistan has established air corridor with several countries including China, India, Kazakhstan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and some European countries over the past couple of years.