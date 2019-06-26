UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghanistan Opens Kabul-Sharjah Air Corridor To Boost Trade With UAE

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 12:14 PM

Afghanistan opens Kabul-Sharjah air corridor to boost trade with UAE

Afghanistan has opened a new air corridor connecting Kabul with Sharjah city of the United Arab Emirates to boost relations between the two sides, local media reported on Tuesday

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ):Afghanistan has opened a new air corridor connecting Kabul with Sharjah city of the United Arab Emirates to boost relations between the two sides, local media reported on Tuesday.

According to the media reports, the new air corridor was formally inaugurated on Monday and in the first flight, the Afghan side exported more than two tons of apricot to Sharjah.

In a bid to boost trade and improve its economy, Afghanistan has established air corridor with several countries including China, India, Kazakhstan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and some European countries over the past couple of years.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Afghanistan Kabul Turkey China Sharjah Saudi Arabia Kazakhstan United Arab Emirates Media

Recent Stories

BNP-M to not attend opposition’s APC

6 minutes ago

Ishaq Dar’s third wife-to-be runs away

14 minutes ago

Weekly inflation falls 0.09pc

11 minutes ago

Provision of health facilities top priority of gov ..

11 minutes ago

‘Sindh Rescue and Medical Services’ launched a ..

23 minutes ago

Policeman martyred, three terrorists killed in Lor ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.