Open Menu

Afiniti, Finance Minister Discuss AI Expansion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Afiniti, finance minister discuss AI expansion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb here on Monday met with a delegation from Afiniti, a leading AI technology firm, to discuss the company's expanding business operations in Pakistan.

The meeting, held at the Finance Division, focused on issues related to taxation, talent recruitment, and the growth of the IT sector in Pakistan.

According to press release issued by finance ministry, the delegation was led by Jerome Vaughan Kapelus, CEO of Afiniti Software Solutions Pvt Ltd, and included Wedley Howard Fink, CFO of Afiniti, Osman Asghar Khan, MD & GM of Afiniti Pakistan, and Fakhar Ejaz, Senior Vice President of Global HR at Afiniti.

The meeting focused on discussions regarding Afiniti’s expanding business operations in Pakistan, the recruitment of talent, and associated issues related to the taxation structure.

According to press release, Jerome Vaughan Kapelus shared details about Afiniti’s operations, noting that nearly 80 percent of its operational support team is based in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad. He highlighted the company's growth over the years, with its customer base now spanning North America, Europe, and other regions globally.

Kapelus also spoke highly of the talent pool in Pakistan, particularly engineers, computer scientists, and technologists, expressing that Afiniti’s experience in recruiting high-quality human resources in the country had been exceptional. He emphasized that Afiniti was “thrilled” with the caliber of talent available in Pakistan, which has contributed significantly to the company’s success.

On the occasion, Aurangzeb expressed his appreciation for Afiniti’s growth and its continued investment in Pakistan. He noted that information technology (IT) and IT-enabled services, along with agriculture, represent major growth sectors for Pakistan, with the unique advantage that much of the input for these sectors remains local.

He assured the delegation that the government is committed to creating an enabling ecosystem for both IT and agriculture to thrive.

He briefed the delegation on a range of taxation reforms aimed at modernizing the tax system through the use of people-processed technology and end-to-end digitalization. He stressed the government's goal of broadening the tax base, including bringing previously non-compliant sectors into the tax net. This, he explained, would provide greater space for sectors that are over-taxed, such as the salaried class and manufacturing sectors.

Additionally, Minister Aurangzeb provided an update on the government’s efforts to simplify the tax return process. He highlighted the reduction in the number of fields in the tax return forms for the salaried class, which is expected to encourage greater participation in the tax system. The Minister mentioned that the new simplified tax return system would be operational by September, ahead of the next tax filing season.

The minister also briefed the delegation about the launch of the Pakistan Crypto Council, a new initiative aimed at regulating and integrating blockchain technology and digital assets into the country’s financial landscape. This initiative, he explained, will help Pakistan keep pace with global trends in digital finance and provide a regulatory framework for emerging technologies.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of the government’s commitment to supporting businesses like Afiniti, and the importance of continued collaboration between the public and private sectors to foster growth and development in Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Attends Ramadan Suh ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Attends Ramadan Suhoor at Ismaili Centre Dubai, H ..

34 seconds ago
 Grand Iftar Dinner Honoring Journalists in Ajman

Grand Iftar Dinner Honoring Journalists in Ajman

37 seconds ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Attends Ramadan Suh ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Attends Ramadan Suhoor at Ismaili Centre Dubai, H ..

2 minutes ago
 Grand Iftar Dinner Honoring Journalists in Ajman

Grand Iftar Dinner Honoring Journalists in Ajman

2 minutes ago
 No proposal to increase salaries, pensions under c ..

No proposal to increase salaries, pensions under consideration this year: FinMin

9 minutes ago
 Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center hosts first ..

Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center hosts first 'Rescue Night' event

21 minutes ago
Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution to regulate ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution to regulate free zone establishments opera ..

21 minutes ago
 SBA strengthens emirate’s presence in global lit ..

SBA strengthens emirate’s presence in global literary scene at London Book Fai ..

51 minutes ago
 DHA adopts new standards to enhance mental health ..

DHA adopts new standards to enhance mental health services, patient safety

1 hour ago
 Sharjah’s AED25 billion coastal development to e ..

Sharjah’s AED25 billion coastal development to enhance emirate's real estate l ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai WoodShow 2025 to convene global industry lea ..

Dubai WoodShow 2025 to convene global industry leaders

2 hours ago
 ADEK licenses 15 new private nurseries across emir ..

ADEK licenses 15 new private nurseries across emirate

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business