Africa still needs $44 bn to fight pandemic: World Bank and IMF

Despite a freeze in debt payments for many countries and massive support pledges, the World Bank and IMF said on Friday that Africa needs $44 billion more to fight the coronavirus pandemic

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ):Despite a freeze in debt payments for many countries and massive support pledges, the World Bank and IMF said on Friday that Africa needs $44 billion more to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

"Private creditor support this year could amount to an estimated $13 billion. This is an important start, but the continent needs an estimated $114 billion in 2020 in its fight against COVID-19, leaving a financing gap of around $44 billion," the two Washington-based institutions said in a statement along with African leaders.