African bank chief cleared of ethics abuses

Abidjan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ):The African Development Bank has cleared its president of accusations of multiple abuses of the bank's code of ethics, according to a report on Monday.

"After examining point by point all the allegations... the (ethics) committee concluded that the complaint rested on no objective, solid facts," the report said.

"As a result, the committee rejected the 16 allegations contained in the complaint" against Akinwumi Adesina, who is seeking a second term at the head of the AfDB.

The election was set for late this month but was postponed to August because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He appeared to be on track to be named to a second five-year term as head of Africa's foremost development finance institution, enjoying the support of the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States, before being hit by the allegations.

A group of anonymous "concerned staff members of the AfDB" had submitted a 15-page report to bank governors detailing "cases of alleged breach" of conduct by Adesina.