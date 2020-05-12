UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

African Bank Chief Cleared Of Ethics Abuses

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 11:22 AM

African bank chief cleared of ethics abuses

The African Development Bank has cleared its president of accusations of multiple abuses of the bank's code of ethics, according to a report on Monday

Abidjan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ):The African Development Bank has cleared its president of accusations of multiple abuses of the bank's code of ethics, according to a report on Monday.

"After examining point by point all the allegations... the (ethics) committee concluded that the complaint rested on no objective, solid facts," the report said.

"As a result, the committee rejected the 16 allegations contained in the complaint" against Akinwumi Adesina, who is seeking a second term at the head of the AfDB.

The election was set for late this month but was postponed to August because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He appeared to be on track to be named to a second five-year term as head of Africa's foremost development finance institution, enjoying the support of the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States, before being hit by the allegations.

A group of anonymous "concerned staff members of the AfDB" had submitted a 15-page report to bank governors detailing "cases of alleged breach" of conduct by Adesina.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Africa Bank August All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nationwide tally of Coronavirus reaches to 32, 081

57 seconds ago

French economic activity down 27% in April: Bank o ..

2 minutes ago

UAE welcomes Yemen’s donors conference hosted by ..

11 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for May 12, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Stocks down on fears over second wave as lockdowns ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.