UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

African Union Hoped For Debt Relief Amid Coronavirus Pandemic - Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 12:29 AM

African Union Hoped for Debt Relief Amid Coronavirus Pandemic - Commissioner

The African Union expected G20 finance ministers to write off the continent's debt in the face of the deadly pandemic, rather than just suspending payments until the end of the year, the organization's peace and security commissioner has told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The African Union expected G20 finance ministers to write off the continent's debt in the face of the deadly pandemic, rather than just suspending payments until the end of the year, the organization's peace and security commissioner has told Sputnik.

"I think one step in the right direction is ...

that the first decision has been taken by the G20 to freeze any payment of interest on external debts. We would have hoped to have more instead, in fact - to have [full debt] relief for our countries, not only suspension," Smail Chergui said.

The commissioner added that Africa needed between $100 billion and $150 million to cope with the health crisis.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Africa Billion Million

Recent Stories

Mashreq posts AED450 million in Q1 net profit

31 minutes ago

600 doctors to treat Kuwaitis returning home from ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber develops guide on National Disinfect ..

1 hour ago

New partnership between Department of Finance, ADC ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia announces 518 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 25,000 additional ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.