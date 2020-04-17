African Union Hoped for Debt Relief Amid Coronavirus Pandemic - Commissioner

The African Union expected G20 finance ministers to write off the continent's debt in the face of the deadly pandemic, rather than just suspending payments until the end of the year, the organization's peace and security commissioner has told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The African Union expected G20 finance ministers to write off the continent's debt in the face of the deadly pandemic, rather than just suspending payments until the end of the year, the organization's peace and security commissioner has told Sputnik.

"I think one step in the right direction is ...

that the first decision has been taken by the G20 to freeze any payment of interest on external debts. We would have hoped to have more instead, in fact - to have [full debt] relief for our countries, not only suspension," Smail Chergui said.

The commissioner added that Africa needed between $100 billion and $150 million to cope with the health crisis.