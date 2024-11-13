Afridi reclaims No.1 ODI bowler rankings, Babar increases lead at top of batter charts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Pakistan have received a boost just months out from the start of next year's ICC Champions Trophy with news that pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi has re-claimed the No.1 ranking on the latest ICC Men's ODI Bowler Rankings.

According to the ranking updates issued by the International Cricket Council on Wednesday, Afridi regains his place as the top bowler in 50-over cricket on the back of some excellent displays during Pakistan's recent series triumph over Australia when he took eight wickets across three matches at an average of 12.62,

It saw Afridi move up three places and take the premier position from South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj (down two spots to third), while Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan remains in second.

Afridi has previously first held the No.1 bowler ranking midway through last year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India.

Pacer Haris Rauf also improves 14 places to 13th overall and reaches a new career-high rating following his 10 wickets and Player of the Series heroics against Australia, while compatriot Naseem Shah finds a new career-best mark improving 14 rungs to equal 55th.

Afridi's rise to the top means Pakistan now has the top-ranked player in both batting and bowling in ODI cricket, with former skipper Babar Azam increasing his lead at the top of the batter charts following 80 runs against Australia when dismissed just once.

It bodes well for Pakistan ahead of next year's Champions Trophy event, with new skipper Mohammad Rizwan (up two places to equal 23th) also making gains on the list for ODI batters following his 74 runs in Australia.

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (up 11 places to equal 23rd) and Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai (up two spots to equal 31st) also make ground on the list for ODI batters, while West Indies spinner Gudakesh Motie (up one place to equal 14th) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (up nine rungs to equal 23rd) were among the movers for ODI bowlers.

Afghanistan veteran Mohammad Nabi remains out in front on the list for ODI all-rounders, although Mehidy (up four places to fourth) and Omarzai (up two rungs to ninth) make some ground this week.

There is also plenty of changes on the latest T20I rankings, with England duo Phil Salt (second) and Jos Buttler (sixth) and West Indies dasher Nicholas Pooran (10th) all gaining one place inside the top 10 for batters following some strong showings during the first two matches of their ongoing series in the Caribbean.

South Africa pair Reeza Hendricks (up two spots to 12th) and Tristan Stubbs (up 12 places to 26th) make eye-catching gains on the same list for T20I batters after some good knocks in the Proteas' ongoing series against India, while India right-hander Sanju Samson (up 27 rungs to 39th) also improves after his century in Durban in the opening match of that series.

Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga is the big mover on the updated rankings for T20I bowlers as he moves up four spots to second behind No.1 ranked Adil Rashid, while fellow tweakers Akeal Hosein (third) of the West Indies and India's Ravi Bishnoi (seventh) gain one place inside the top 10.

There is also big gains for New Zealand duo Mitchell Santner (up four rungs to 13th) and Lockie Ferguson (up 10 places to 15th), England pacer Jofra Archer (up 10 spots to 21st) and Sri Lanka speedster Matheesha Pathirana (up 22 places to equal 31st) on the updated list for T20I bowlers, while India spinner Varun Chakravarthy improves from outside the top 100 into equal 64th place following his five-wicket haul against South Africa.

England's Liam Livingstone remains out in front of the rankings for T20I all-rounders, with Hasaranga (up one place to fifth) and versatile West Indies player Romario Shepherd (up four spots to eighth) among the biggest movers.