Afridi seeks legal status of tax collection from vehicles at Karkhano Market

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :KP Caretaker Minister for Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement, Al-Hajj Taj Mohammad Afridi has directed for furnishing detail report regarding legal status, annual income tax collection from taxis and auto-rickshaws at Karkhano Market.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting here in Commissioner House on Thursday. Besides, Commissioner Peshawar Division, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) district Khyber, DSP Peshawar (Police), Director Coordination Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and representatives of Pakistan Railways, Revenue Department and Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) attended the meeting.

The provincial minister said that growing crowd at Karkhano Market, particularly during the Ramazan is causing hardships for the people and directed the concerned authorities for adoption of effective strategy for removal of unnecessary hurdles from road and control of crowd to improve traffic system at Karkhano Market.

The caretaker minister said that the provincial minister is making all-out efforts for provision of relief to general public. He stressed need for creation of strong coordination among all departments to mitigate the hardships of the people.

He further said that protection of public interest is their priority and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.