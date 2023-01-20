UrduPoint.com

After Davos, A Race For Money To Stop Climate Change

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2023 | 10:45 PM

After Davos, a race for money to stop climate change

US climate envoy John Kerry bluntly summed up in one word what the planet needs to avoid a global warming catastrophe at the World Economic Forum this week: money

Davos, Switzerland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :US climate envoy John Kerry bluntly summed up in one word what the planet needs to avoid a global warming catastrophe at the World Economic Forum this week: money.

The annual meeting of the global elite in the Swiss Alpine resort of Davos was a chance for top government officials, CEOs, academics and campaigners to debate how to tackle the climate crisis.

The bill is monumental: Kerry and others warned that trillions of Dollars were needed to speed up the world's efforts to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

But the week-long forum exposed fault lines over how to meet those targets at a time when the world faces a costly war in Ukraine, an economic downturn, soaring inflation and a cost-of-living crisis.

The US government is pouring $369 billion dollars into its green energy transition through tax incentives and subsidies for electric cars and other technology under its landmark Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

Kerry warned however that public funds alone were not enough, as he used his Davos appearance to press his case that the private sector has a major role to play -- if firms can be shown there is money to be made.

The former US secretary of state admitted that he sounded like the corporate raider Gordon Gekko from the film "Wall Street" when he said earlier this week that "money, money, money, money, money, money, money" was needed to meet the 1.5C target.

"The magic that we need is to unleash those trillions of dollars that are looking for good investments, but they're looking for bankable investments," Kerry said.

But at the same panel, Ecuadoran climate activist Helena Gualinga said profit was being placed above the health of the planet.

"When I hear a lot of these conversations I think it's very business first, and then we'll deal with climate and then we'll deal with biodiversity loss," she said. "That needs to be reversed."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Film And Movies Technology Business Ukraine Same Alpine Helena Money From Government Top Billion

Recent Stories

France to Increase Military Budget to $433Bln in 2 ..

France to Increase Military Budget to $433Bln in 2024-2030 - Macron

2 minutes ago
 Gas Futures in Europe Rallying 10% to $750 Per Tho ..

Gas Futures in Europe Rallying 10% to $750 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

2 minutes ago
 Poland 'convinced' allies will provide Leopard tan ..

Poland 'convinced' allies will provide Leopard tanks to Ukraine

2 minutes ago
 PTI have to accept ECP decision on caretaker CM: A ..

PTI have to accept ECP decision on caretaker CM: Adviser to the Prime Minister o ..

2 minutes ago
 Top US General Says Difficult for Ukraine to Eject ..

Top US General Says Difficult for Ukraine to Eject Russian Forces From 'Occupied ..

1 hour ago
 UN Humanitarian Office Confirms Arrival of Humanit ..

UN Humanitarian Office Confirms Arrival of Humanitarian Aid to Areas Near Soleda ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.