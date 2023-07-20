Open Menu

After Dismal Q2, Goldman Sachs Hopeful For Rebound In Merger Activity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 20, 2023 | 06:41 PM

After dismal Q2, Goldman Sachs hopeful for rebound in merger activity

Goldman Sachs reported a dive in profits Wednesday on weak merger and acquisition activity, but shares rallied as executives said an improvement could be near

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ):Goldman Sachs reported a dive in profits Wednesday on weak merger and acquisition activity, but shares rallied as executives said an improvement could be near.

While Chief Executive David Solomon described the second quarter as a "tough" period, he said on a conference call with analysts that "the environment feels better" in regards to market sentiment.

"If the environment feels better and the environment turns out to be better, you'll see better performance," Solomon said.

Profits came in at $1.1 billion, down 62 percent from the same period a year ago. Revenues fell eight percent to $10.9 billion.

The big investment bank, which has essentially abandoned a once-touted push to compete with retail banks for Main Street consumers, pointed to a "significant decline in industry-wide completed mergers and acquisitions transactions" as a drag on its global banking and markets division.

Revenues also tumbled in trades connected to fixed income, commodities and currencies; revenues were flat in equities trading.

Goldman also suffered a drop in its other main division, asset and wealth management, where results were dented by $485 million in real estate investment writedowns.

Another problem area was Greensky, a fintech platform for home improvement loans that Goldman had acquired with fanfare in 2021 but is now looking to divest.

The bank suffered a pre-tax loss of $677 million on GreenSky.

