After Pakistan’s deal with IMF, dollar sheds value against rupee

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 3rd, 2023) Following Pakistan's highly anticipated $3 billion deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the value of the US Dollar experienced a substantial decline in the open market on Monday, ushering in a wave of economic relief and bolstering investor confidence.

The trading session kicked off with the US dollar shedding Rs5 against the Pakistani rupee, with the selling price now standing at Rs285 and the buying price at Rs280. This notable decrease in the dollar's value directly correlates with Pakistan's successful attainment of a short-term agreement with the IMF for the next nine months.

Malik Bostan, President of the forex Association of Pakistan, confirmed that the official exchange rate for the dollar was not released due to the temporary closure of the interbank market.

Nevertheless, market experts view the drop in the dollar's rates in the open market as a positive indicator for the country's economy.

The impact of Pakistan's deal with the IMF reverberated in the stock market, igniting an impressive surge in the indices of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) on the first working day following the agreement. Within the initial 10 minutes of trading, the KSE30 index witnessed a remarkable 5% increase, prompting a temporary halt in the session. Trading resumed at 10:37 am, and the KSE100 index soared by an extraordinary 2,231.1 points, reaching a total of 43,683.78 points.