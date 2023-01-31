After Turbulent Year, UBS Upbeat With Eye On Asia
Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2023 | 10:12 PM
Zurich, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ):Swiss banking giant UBS voiced optimism for 2023 on Tuesday, hoping that higher interest rates and a swelling business in Asia would boost its results following a turbulent 2022.
"We are starting 2023 from a position of strength," group chief executive Ralph Hamers said in an earnings statement.
Switzerland's largest bank posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings, as its net profit soared 23 percent year-on-year to $1.65 billion.
And while its revenue for the three-month period shrank by eight percent to just above $8 billion, that too was above market expectations.
Analysts polled by the AWP financial news agency had expected to see UBS rake in $1.28 billion in net profit on revenues of $7.92 billion.
For all of 2022, UBS posted a net profit of $7.6 billion, up two percent from 2021.
"We delivered good full-year and solid fourth-quarter results in a difficult macroeconomic and geopolitical environment," Hamers said.
Analysts deemed the bank's performance as mixed, however, while its share price tumbled more than two percent in mid-afternoon trading to 19.44 Swiss francs.