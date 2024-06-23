After wheat and flour, price of rice also drops

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) After wheat and flour, the price of rice has also dropped by almost Rs60 per kg during the last two months.

The price are decreasing due to effective policies of the Punjab government.

Different types of rice have become cheaper by Rs. 50 to Rs. 60 per kg.

In the market, Super Kainat rice is selling for Rs 280 per kg with a decrease of Rs 60, while Super Basmati rice is selling for Rs 210 per kg, which is cheaper by Rs 50 per kg. Likewise, Super Kernal rice is available for Rs 270 per kg with a decrease of Rs 50.

According to rice market sources, the price of rice has been decreasing continuously for the last two months, the artificial inflation in the market has been eliminated due to better rice harvest in the last season and effective government policies.

Market sources said that the price of rice in the market was likely to remain at the current level for the next few weeks.