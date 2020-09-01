UrduPoint.com
After Winning August, US Stocks Open September Mixed

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 07:56 PM

After winning August, US stocks open September mixed

Wall Street stocks were mixed early Tuesday ahead of key US manufacturing data after closing the books on a buoyant August

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks were mixed early Tuesday ahead of key US manufacturing data after closing the books on a buoyant August.

About 15 minutes into the trading day, the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.6 percent at 11,845.82, adding to its latest record close from Monday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.1 percent to 28,408.39, while thebroad-based S&P 500 edged up 0.1 percent to 3,504.12.

