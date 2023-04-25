AggregateEU Platform for Joint Gas Purchases Kicks Off - European Commission

UrduPoint.com

April 25, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) The European Commission officially launched on Tuesday a pioneering platform for EU companies, AggregateEU, to register their gas purchase needs in preparation for joint gas purchases to replenish the Union's gas storage facilities for next winter.

"Today marks a major step towards making the common purchase of gas at EU level a reality ... By allowing EU companies to pool gas demand together, AggregateEU will leverage the Union economic weight and help us ensure sufficient gas in our storage to get through next winter safely," European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said.

The registered companies, of which there are currently 76, have until May 2 to respond to this call for aggregation of demand. Once bids from individual companies are submitted, "the required volumes will be aggregated and put out to tender on the global market," the commission reported.

After the AggregateEU mechanism matches the collective European demand with offers from international gas suppliers, the participating companies will start talks with suppliers on contractual conditions for the purchase and supply of gas.

The first purchase agreements are expected to be signed before the summer, the report read.

EU countries have pledged to participate in demand aggregation of at least 15% of their national gas storage targets, which amounts to about 13.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year. Such measures are aimed at reducing price volatility, ensuring secure and predictable energy supplies, as well as harnessing Europe's collective market weight.

AggregateEU is the EU's mechanism to aggregate gas demand and make joint purchases at better prices. It was designed as a central component of the EU Energy Platform to support the Union's efforts to get rid of Russian gas by switching to more reliable alternatives.

The EU Energy Platform was initiated in April 2022 after the European Council mandated the diversification of the EU's gas imports in an attempt to achieve more independence from Russia's gas. In October 2022, the European Council approved the joint purchase of gas, including by coordinating negotiations with reliable importers.

