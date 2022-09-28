AGM of PHHSA to be held on Thursday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :The annual general meeting (AGM) of the Pakistan Hi-Tech Hybrid Seed Association (PHHSA) would be held on September 29 (Thursday) in order to review the crop position in the country.

The meeting would be held with its Chairman Shahzad Ali Malik in the Chair, where as all members across the country will participate and deliberate the agenda items especially taking stock of damage of rice crops in Sindh and South Punjab.

The meeting would also discuss ways and means to further promote this crop of vital importance, besides promotion of hybrid seeds for achieving bumper crops resulting better profitability.

AGM will also unanimously adopt a resolution demanding Federal and provincial governments to provide interest free production loans to flood hit growers on easy terms and conditions for purchasing agricultural inputs.

The government will also be urged to ensure timely provision of seeds,fertilisers, diesel and uninterrupted power supply to growers for ensuring maximum crop sowing during the season.

It may be mentioned here that rice and cotton are cash crops of the country and a major source foreign exchange.PHHSA always supports rice and maize growers to sow better quality hi tech hybrid seeds which guarantees excellent yields per acre besides boosting rice exports.