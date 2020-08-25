AGP always welcomes audit of its own office: Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :The Department of Auditor General of Pakistan Tuesday said it never declined audit of its own office, strongly believing in accountability of public institutions without any exception.

"However such an audit of AGP has to be conducted by an independent officer as prescribed in the law", Spokesman of the AGP Muhammad Raza Shah told APP.

The Spokesman giving his opinion on a news item with respect to the audit of AGP's own office, explained that the DAGP was an open and transparent organization which strongly believed in the rule of law and accountability of public institutions without any exception.

He said that Section 19-A was inserted in the Auditor General's Ordinance, 2001, through Finance Act, 2015.

The Section requires the audit of the sanctions accorded by the Auditor General by an independent officer appointed by the President of Pakistan.

The spokesperson further told that some officers of Pakistan Audit & Accounts Service had filed a Writ Petition in Islamabad High Court and challenged the amendment of Auditor General's Ordinance, 2001 in Finance Act, 2015 as money bill.

The petitioners prayed before the honorable court that appointment of an officer of the Finance Division as external auditor of Department of Auditor General involved conflict of interest likely to lead to a situation 'where they will not be able to accomplish their tasks objectively and effectively.

Meanwhile, the court issued a prohibitive order on the matter.

With regard to the opinion of Law Division, the spokesman clarified that audit of the Auditor General of Pakistan was not governed under the provisions of Article 170 (2) of the Constitution.

It is Section 19-A of the 2001 Ordinance which provides for audit of sanctions accorded by AGP and therefore, the audit has to be carried out as per the spirit and within the parameters as contained in Section 19 A, he said.