AGP Recovers Over Rs91 Billion From Various Government Departments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 07:48 PM

AGP recovers over Rs91 billion from various government departments

The Department of Auditor General of Pakistan (DAGP) has recovered over Rs91 billion from various federal and provincial governments' departments at the instance of audit during its Audit Year closing on June 30, 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :The Department of Auditor General of Pakistan (DAGP) has recovered over Rs91 billion from various Federal and provincial governments' departments at the instance of audit during its Audit Year closing on June 30, 2019.

Out of the total recovered amount the DAGP has recovered Rs84.784 billion from federal, Rs6.692 billion from provincial and local governments, said a press release.

The DAGP recovered Rs91.5 billion utilizing budget of Rs5.596 billion only during the year, thus, paying back to the government over Rs16 for every single rupee spent on it.

The DAGP conducted audit of accounts of federal, provincial and local governments for the financial year 2017-18 and pointed out in its audit reports hundreds of cases of financial irregularities, over-payments, misuse of public resources and negligence.

on the part of the various government departments, ministries.

The executive departments accepted the recovery in the meetings of Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC) and deposited an amount of Rs91.476 billion into Government Treasury.

This amount of recovery is likely to substantially increase as soon as Public Accounts Committees (PAC) of National and Provincial Assemblies begin discussion on the Audit Reports 2018-19.

The DAGP is committed to serving the nation by promoting accountability, transparency and good governance in the management and use of public resources through its audit reports.

