AGP regularly conducts audit of local councils of Karachi: Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

The Auditor General of Pakistan said on Thursday that the department of AGP regularly conduct audit of all the public sector bodies including local councils of Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :The Auditor General of Pakistan said on Thursday that the department of AGP regularly conduct audit of all the public sector bodies including local councils of Karachi.

With reference to the media reports indicating that the AGP did not conduct audit of local councils, the spokesperson of AGP Muhammad Raza Shah said in a statement that all the local councils of Karachi including Karachi water and Sewerage board, under the administrative jurisdiction of Secretary Local Government, Housing and Town Planning Department, Sindh were regularly audited.

He clarified that the Auditor General's Department conducted compliance audit of the local councils on regular basis and is fully cognizant of the seriousness of the matter of non-maintenance of annual accounts by the Local Councils including KW and SB Karachi.

The issue has also been highlighted in the Annual Audit Report of the Auditor General of Pakistan for the year 2019-20, he added.

The Spokesperson further clarified that Reports of the Auditor General of Pakistan on the accounts of the Local Government and Housing Town Planning Department of Sindh are regularly submitted every year to the Governor of Sindh in terms of Article 171 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan 1973 for causing the same to be laid before the Provincial Assembly.