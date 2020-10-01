AGP team formed to conduct forensic audit of loss making SOEs

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The Office of Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) has constituted a four member team to conduct forensic audit of major loss making State Owned Entities (SOEs).

Responding to a letter issued by the Ministry of Finance asking whether the AGP had sufficient expertise to carry out forensic audit of the entities, the office of AGP affirmed that it had the required experience and expertise of forensic auditing and for this purpose, a team had also been formed, according to a press release by the office of AGP issued on Thursday.

The forensic audit team would be led by a BS-19 officer of DG Audit CA&E, Karachi Saqib Bashir, whereas its members would be Attique Ur Rahman, Deputy Director, Nadeem Masood, Audit Officer currently deputed at office of DG Audit CA&E Lahore, and Saqib Hussain, Assistant Audit Officer.

Under the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the finance ministry issued a letter to the AGP with respect to conducting forensic audit to the major loss making SOEs of which the audit had not been done for several years.

In a recent cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister had instructed the concerned authorities to make arrangements for conducting forensic audit of the the SOEs, of which audit had not been carried out for more than four years.

Under the PM's instruction, the Cabinet Committee on State Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs) had asked the authorities to submit details on availability of sufficient forensic audit expertise in the AGP, estimated cost in case of outsourcing, time duration and proposed list of loss-making entities for forensic audit.

However, the committee presided over by Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh suggested that before initiating the forensic audit, a detailed information would be needed whether the AGP had forensic audit expertise or an outsourcing would be required.

The committee advised that line ministries and divisions should be consulted for selection of companies, but may not be from a particular sector.