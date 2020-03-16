AGP to establish separate audit offices in KP, Sindh

The Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP), Javaid Jehangir Monday said that establishment of separate audit offices Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh provinces was on cards to improve transparency

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ):The Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP), Javaid Jehangir Monday said that establishment of separate audit offices Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh provinces was on cards to improve transparency.

The Department of Auditor General of Pakistan (DAGP) was considering to establish separate works audit offices in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh on pattern of works audit office Punjab, for better accountability transparency and reporting purposes, he said while speaking at the two-days conference on 'Goal Settings of Next Audit Year Plan 2020-21 here.

On the occasion, the AGP directed all Directors General Audit to take feedback from relevant Secretaries and heads of organizations to include it into Audit plan for year 2020-21 for better accountability.

AGP directed Directors General Audit to conduct audit of those organizations that reflect high risk areas.

The AGP highlighted that it was the trust of Foreigner Donors that, for the purpose of more accountability, they had entrusted DAGP to conduct Audit of Foreign Aided Projects.

DAGP audits more than 200 Foreign Aided Projects every year, he said adding that the representatives of international donors highlighted their long term relationship with the AGP.

Highlighting the significance of the conference, he said that it was being held at a time when main audit reports had been finalized for the current audit year 2019-20, while the DAGP was going to start Audit Planning for the next year.

He said that the organization was working in a transformed environment, adding that the stakeholders including government departments, ministries and foreign donors expect better and relevant feedback through Reports of DAGP.

He said that the audit reports should develop clear understanding of stakeholders towards audit issues and auditor's perspective, adding that fr a better and effective audit planning, it was essential to interact with external stakeholders to determine their perspective of contemporary issues.

AGP stressed on Directors General Audit to bring innovation into audit reporting, saying the auditors needed to make an intelligent analysis of audit issues re-aligning audit reports with the expectations of the stakeholders.

The AGP emphasised on reflecting strategic issues, goals and achievements of auditee organizations, issues related to public service delivery, governance and transparency into the audit reports.

On the occasion, the representatives of international donors highlighted their long term relationship with the AGP.

The USAID representative apprised the participants that the AGP had conducted of USAID funded projects worth $ 2 billion during last decade. The representative said that quality of audit of is far-higher and comprehensive.

The Controller General of Accounts Office also spoke on the occasion and shared issues being faced during conducting of Certification Audit, contemporary accounting and payment issues including newly enforced Public Financial Management Act, revision of New Accounting Model, empowering of Principal Accounting Officer through establishment of Internal Audit Wing in each ministry at Federal level.

All Deputy Auditors General and Directors General Audit of federal, provincial and local governments delivered presentations on implementation of Current Year Audit Plan 2019-20.

Lessons learnt during the audit activity of previous year were shared and Key Highlights of next Audit Year Plan 2020-21 were presented.

Among others, the DGs Conference was attended by Controller General Accounts along with all provincial Accountant Generals, all Directors General from audit offices across country, senior management of DAGP and representatives of USAID, World Bank, Asian Development Bank and GIZ.