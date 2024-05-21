AGPR enhances services delivery with innovative solution

Accountant General Ahmar Elahi on Tuesday highlighted the benefits of the Green Channel Facility which accelerates payment for high-volume but low-risk bills, significantly reducing transaction delay and improving efficiency

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Accountant General Ahmar Elahi on Tuesday highlighted the benefits of the Green Channel Facility which accelerates payment for high-volume but low-risk bills, significantly reducing transaction delay and improving efficiency.

While visiting all sections of the Accountant General Pakistan Revenues (AGPR) office, he commended several key initiatives aimed at facilitating government operations, said that that Green Channel Facility has enabled government offices to complete their financial transactions within 24 hours, ensuring prompt and effective financial management,

said a news release.

He praised the ongoing efforts and highlighted the importance of focusing on efficient service delivery for government employees and officers.

Elahi noted the success of the micro-payment gateway said that this innovative system has removed the cumbersome processes associated with cheque issuance, collection, and encashment.

By streamlining financial transactions and saving valuable time and resources, and in collaboration with the State Bank of Pakistan, payments are now processed on Saturdays as well, further enhancing efficiency.

The Accountant General also praised the establishment of a dedicated pension facilitation center, which assists pensioners and demonstrates the AGPR's commitment to improving public service delivery.

This center provides focused

support ensure pensioners receive timely and effective assistance.

The facilitation of pensioners includes the introduction of seamless biometric verification for proof of life, enhancing both conveniences for pensioners, and financial accuracy for the government.

He said that another notable achievement of the AGPR was the introduction of online billing. Several ministries and departments have been integrated into this digital platform, reflecting a broader strategy to modernize government financial transactions

He emphasized the need for adopting digitalization in alignment with the Controller General of Accounts (CGA)' s vision, assured that transition of online billing in all remaining departments would be encouraged and supported throughout the adoption process.

The Accountant General directives underscore a comprehensive effort to enhance public service delivery through innovation and digitization, marking significant progress in improving government operations.