Agreement Of 310 Mw Super Six Power Projects Signed: Hafeez Shaikh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 11:27 PM

Agreement of 310 mw Super Six power projects signed: Hafeez Shaikh

Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Friday said the government had signed agreement of Super Six wind power projects, which would produce 310megawatt of clean and low cost power

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ):Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Friday said the government had signed agreement of Super Six wind power projects, which would produce 310megawatt of clean and low cost power.

In a tweet, the minister thanked the World Bank (WB) and International Finance Corporation (IFC) for the $450 million investment for the project and their continued support for the implementation of government's development goals.

"Govt of Pakistan has signed agreement of Super Six wind power projects which will produce 310MW of clean & low cost power. Thank the World Bank & IFC for the $450 million investment for the project & their continued support for the implementation of our Govt's development goals," the minister tweeted.

