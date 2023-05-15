Agreement signed for summer skills camps

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Punjab Industries Department/TEVTA, school Education Department and Higher Education Department here on Monday signed an agreement to organize summer skills camps in TEVTA institutions.

The Skills Summer Camp was inaugurated at Government MAO College in Lahore, with Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer and Provincial Education Minister Mansoor Qadir as the chief guests.

The event was attended by Secretary Industries Ehsan Bhatta, Secretary School Education, Secretary Higher Education, COO TEVTA Ahmad Khawar Shahzad, Senior Director General TEVTA Akhtar Abbas Bharwana, and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Minister SM Tanveer highlighted that the summer skills camp is a revolutionary initiative by the government, providing students with an opportunity to learn new skills during their summer break. He emphasized the importance of this program in enhancing students' skills and expressed confidence in its success based on the enthusiasm of the attendees.

Education Minister Mansoor Qadir stressed the significance of utilizing time effectively and emphasized that learning skills are essential for a promising future. He acknowledged the neglect of technical education in recent years, resulting in a high unemployment rate. Mansoor Qadir called for the inclusion of vocational education in every district and tehsil, expressing his commitment to making the program successful.

Secretary Industries Ehsan Bhatta said that summer skills camp would focus on 14 different trades across 10 major cities including Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Multan, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Gujrat, Bahawalpur and Sialkot. The training would be offered to students from government schools and colleges, free of charge.

Ehsan Bhatta also highlighted the provision of transportation services for the students and stated that the School Education Department and Higher Education Department would inform them about the camp. The pilot project aimed to select over 1500 students from across the province, who would receive skills training at TEVTA institutes with well-equipped labs and experienced instructors.

Upon completion, the students would be awarded certificates by the Punjab board of Technical Education, and cash prizes would be given to outstanding performers. Ehsan Bhatta emphasized the role of technical training in the country's development, particularly in addressing youth unemployment.

Secretary Higher Education Javed Akhtar Mahmood emphasized that enrolling in these courses presents the best opportunity for students to secure a better future.

Secretary School Education Maqbool Dhaula announced that the School Education Department would conduct an awareness campaign among students to promote the Programme.