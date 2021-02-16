UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Agreement With IMF, A Good Development For Pakistan: Hafeez Shaikh

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 08:56 PM

Agreement with IMF, a good development for Pakistan: Hafeez Shaikh

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Tuesday said that the staff-level agreement reached between International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Pakistan was a a good development for the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Tuesday said that the staff-level agreement reached between International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Pakistan was a a good development for the country.

In a tweet, the federal minister shared that Pakistan had reached a staff level agreement with the IMF, saying that overcoming the challenges created by the Pandemic had required concerted effort.

"I would like to share that the Government of Pakistan has reached a staff level agreement with the IMF. Overcoming the challenges created by the Pandemic has required concerted effort," he tweeted.

The minister thanked the Prime Minister for his guidance, and all my colleagues and the IMF staff for their support.

"I would like to thank the Prime Minister for his guidance, and all my colleagues and the IMF staff for their support. This is a good development for Pakistan," he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that IMF and the Pakistan reached a staff-level agreement on second to fifth reviews of country's reform program under IMF Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

"IMF staff and the Pakistani authorities have reached an agreement on a package of measures to complete second to fifth reviews of the authorities' reform program supported by the IMF Extended Fund Facility (EFF)," said an IMF press statement issued Tuesday.

The statement was issued after the IMF team, led by Ernesto Ramirez Rigo, concluded virtual discussions with the Pakistani authorities and reached a staff-level agreement on the second to fifth reviews of the authorities' reform program supported by the IMF 39-month Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement for the amount of SDR 4,268 million (about US$6 billion).

This agreement is subject to the approval of the IMF's Executive board, the statement said adding the reviews' completion would release around US$500 million.

Ramirez Rigo in the statement said that the policies and reforms implemented by the Pakistani authorities prior to the COVID-19 shock had started to reduce economic imbalances and set the conditions for improving economic performance.

Most of the targets under the EFF-supported program were on track to be met. However, the pandemic disrupted these improvements and required a shift in authorities' priorities towards saving lives and supporting households and businesses.

To a large extent, the authorities' response was enabled by the fiscal and monetary policy gains attained in the first nine months of FY2020.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Prime Minister All Government Agreement Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

BISE Sh. Benazirabad extends date to submit SSC Pa ..

57 seconds ago

19 held with drugs, weapons

58 seconds ago

Dubai approves establishment of centre for juvenil ..

31 minutes ago

RDA continues crackdown against illegal housing sc ..

59 seconds ago

RusAF Sends Roadmap for Reinstatement to World Ath ..

1 minute ago

DC inspects academic activities at educational ins ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.