Agreements Stipulated by Gas Transit Protocol Should Be Signed Within Week - Naftogaz

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) Naftogaz Chief Commercial Officer Yuriy Vitrenko said on Saturday that agreements between Moscow and Kiev stipulated by the gas transit protocol should be signed and added to the existing agreements between Gazprom and Naftogaz in the coming week.

On Friday, Gazprom said that Moscow and Kiev had signed a protocol of an agreement on continuing gas transit and settling disputes during the negotiations in Minsk.

"Yesterday, representatives of the European Union, Ukraine and Russia determined the basic principles of the agreements to be concluded between economic entities, namely, between Naftogaz, Gazprom and, most importantly, Ukraine's Gas Transmission System Operator.

All these agreements will be concluded in accordance with the European principles ... Now we have the following talks: to implement these principles in a very short time, in fact, in a week, into agreements between the companies," Vitrenko said at a briefing.

Vitrenko stressed that all the agreements should be signed until December 29 to continue gas transit from Russia starting from January 1, 2020.