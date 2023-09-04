Agri dept issues strategy for best care of cotton

The Punjab Agriculture department has issued strategy for ensuring the best care of cotton crop during the month of September

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :The Punjab Agriculture department has issued strategy for ensuring the best care of cotton crop during the month of September.

A spokesman for the department said on Monday that September was the important month for cotton crop.

He said that farmers should continue watering the crop as per its requirement. Water scouting method should be used for adequate use of water, he added.

He further said that fertilizer should also be used in recommended amount and in accordance with cultivation method and sown variety.

Spokesman said that farmers should feel free in contacting the Agriculture department for proper guidance and obtaining better yield of their crop.