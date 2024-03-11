Open Menu

Agri Experts, Scientists Should Make Concerted Efforts For Food Security: Dr Iqrar

Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2024 | 09:35 PM

Agri experts, scientists should make concerted efforts for food security: Dr Iqrar

Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan has urged the agricultural experts and scientists to make concerted efforts for ensuring food security and stability

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan has urged the agricultural experts and scientists to make concerted efforts for ensuring food security and stability.

Addressing the faculty members during a meeting at Iqbal Auditorium UAF here on Monday, he said that the best use of natural resources, including land, water and energy, on a scientific approach must be adopted that would help tackle the challenges like soil fertility and water scarcity.

He said that the Alumni Center would be established with the financial support of the alumni in order to strengthen ties to expedite agricultural development efforts.

He said that the alumni meeting would be held in which the university 98-year legend Hafiz Abdul Qayyum will be awarded an honorary doctorate degree.

He said that in 2013-14, the university had prepared UAF Vision 2030. The goals of it have been achieved and currently more than 30,000 students are studying in the university while its research and development portfolio has exceeded 20 billion.

He said that a strategy is being devised for the best facilities for 60,000 students in 2050 to meet the needs of that time.

Currently more than 50 percent female students are studying in the university, who are being provided with the best facilities, including women complex, sports complex, day care center, facilitation center, working women's hostel, common rooms and others, he added.

He said that the UAF had prepared a ten-year agricultural strategic plan, which will open up a new chapter of agricultural development and prosperity.

