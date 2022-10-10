UrduPoint.com

Agri-exporters Urged To Capture Untapped Chinese Markets

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Agri-exporters urged to capture untapped Chinese markets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Chairman Pakistan Hi-Tech Hybrid Seed Association Shahzad Ali Malik Monday urged the local exporters to fully explore the potentials of agricultural products to Chinese markets besides capturing untapped foreign destinations.

Talking to a delegation of exporters led by Saddam Hussain Shah, he said there was a great potential in China for tasty fruits and hygienic vegetables which needed to be scrutinised to maximum extent and government was taking concrete measures to facilitate the Pak exporters for getting more and more exports orders from Chinese importers.

He said Pakistan's trade surplus with China in agri-products reached $527 million which was to be enhanced manifolds in the days to come. He said Pakistan's agricultural products exported to China from Jan to August 2022 reached $730 million with a year on year increase of 28.

59 percent.

He said Pakistan's agricultural exports to China are expected to exceed a record high of $1 billion in next three months.

He said it's good omen that Pakistan is working actively with its Chinese counterpart to boost exports of other Pak products and hoped to get positive feedback.

He said agriculture products exports to China was not matching with vast scope of Chinese markets. He said Pak exporters could export their whole stock of fruits, vegetables, sesame seed, pine nuts and sea foods to Chinese markets to earn better foreign exchange.

Shahzad Ali Malik stressed the need for improving the quality of products in line with international standards to dominate the global markets. He said the use of Hi Tech Hybrid seed for rice and maize will definitely boost their production besides increasing their profitability.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Exports China Agriculture August Market From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a B ..

Realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a Brand New Price of PKR 28,999/-

18 seconds ago
 ECC approves continuation of RCET for export orien ..

ECC approves continuation of RCET for export oriented sectors during FY 2022-23

2 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks ..

Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks about IIOJK

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th October 2022

3 hours ago
 UN set to meet after Russia strikes in Ukraine

UN set to meet after Russia strikes in Ukraine

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.