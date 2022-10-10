Agri-exporters urged to capture untapped Chinese markets

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Chairman Pakistan Hi-Tech Hybrid Seed Association Shahzad Ali Malik Monday urged the local exporters to fully explore the potentials of agricultural products to Chinese markets besides capturing untapped foreign destinations.

Talking to a delegation of exporters led by Saddam Hussain Shah, he said there was a great potential in China for tasty fruits and hygienic vegetables which needed to be scrutinised to maximum extent and government was taking concrete measures to facilitate the Pak exporters for getting more and more exports orders from Chinese importers.

He said Pakistan's trade surplus with China in agri-products reached $527 million which was to be enhanced manifolds in the days to come. He said Pakistan's agricultural products exported to China from Jan to August 2022 reached $730 million with a year on year increase of 28.

59 percent.

He said Pakistan's agricultural exports to China are expected to exceed a record high of $1 billion in next three months.

He said it's good omen that Pakistan is working actively with its Chinese counterpart to boost exports of other Pak products and hoped to get positive feedback.

He said agriculture products exports to China was not matching with vast scope of Chinese markets. He said Pak exporters could export their whole stock of fruits, vegetables, sesame seed, pine nuts and sea foods to Chinese markets to earn better foreign exchange.

Shahzad Ali Malik stressed the need for improving the quality of products in line with international standards to dominate the global markets. He said the use of Hi Tech Hybrid seed for rice and maize will definitely boost their production besides increasing their profitability.