Agri Scientists Must Pace Up Efforts To Ensure Food Security: Dr Iqrar

Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2023 | 08:30 PM

The agricultural scientists and experts must pace up their efforts to ensure food security in order to meet the demand of the ever-growing population, said Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan

He was addressing the concluding session of the four-week workshop titled Finance, Administration Management and E-governance arranged by Professional Training and Skill Development Center UAF for the officers of Agriculture Department Punjab.

Dr Iqrar Ahmad said that the agricultural sector was facing different challenges including low productivity, water scarcity, climate changes and others.

He said, "To combat the challenges, we have to adopt modern trends in the agricultural sector.

"

He urged them to disseminate the modern agricultural trends in the farming community that will boost up productivity. He said that the development of the country was depending upon the sector.

He said that the university was making all out efforts to address the agricultural issues at national level with tangible research work, new varieties, outreach and skilled manpower.

Director Professional Training Prof Dr Mahmood A Randhawa said that it was the eighteenth workshop for the agricultural department officers, which was mandatory for their promotion.

He said that renowned resources persons of their field were imparting training to the participants.

He said that for sustainable economic development, the uplift of the agricultural sector was a must.

