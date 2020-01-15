UrduPoint.com
Agri-Tech Hub Developed As Part Of USAID's PATTA Project Unveils

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 05:06 PM

Agri-Tech Hub developed as part of USAID's PATTA project unveils

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) on Wednesday unveiled "Agri-Tech Hub" which had been developed as part of USAID's four-year Pakistan Agricultural Technology Transfer Activity (PATTA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) on Wednesday unveiled "Agri-Tech Hub" which had been developed as part of USAID's four-year Pakistan Agricultural Technology Transfer Activity (PATTA).

PATTA improves access to new technologies and boosts economic productivity by reducing post-harvest losses and increasing food production with new agricultural technologies, said a press release issued here.

On the launching of agri-tech hub, USAID organized first-ever 'Modernizing Agriculture through Innovative Technologies Conference 2020' which showcased the transformational impact of the US-Pakistan partnership to advance agricultural commercialization in Pakistan through strategic partnerships with 30 dynamic agricultural technologies businesses.

The conference was part of USAID's four-year Pakistan Agricultural Technology Transfer Activity (PATTA) that enabled the private sector to give local farmers access to innovative agricultural products and management practices to improve productivity and enhance competitiveness.

Key agriculture sector stakeholders also held a panel discussion on the potential of private sector agri-tech investments to transform Pakistani agriculture, create jobs, encourage adoption of agricultural innovations, reduce costs, and solve problems for farmers and growers.

Speaking on the occasion Joint Secretary Ministry for National Food Security and Research Dr Muhammad Khurshid praised USAID for empowering farmers to boost their incomes and to improve food security.

He also applauded the project's partners for joining hands with the United States to bring vitality to Pakistan's agriculture sector, and extend advancements in agri-tech to rural farmers in remote districts where awareness of such technologies has been limited.

USAID Pakistan's Acting Mission Director Clay W. Epperson reiterated the importance of the private sector's role in uplifting agriculture.

The future of agricultural development in Pakistan was enterprise-driven, he said adding deepening collaboration with private enterprises would forge mutually beneficial ventures and tackle challenges.

Working together, he said "we can embrace modernity in the agriculture sector with trailblazing products and services, and good agricultural management practices."

