Open Menu

Agricultural Bank Of China Ups Loan Support To County-level Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2023 | 08:08 PM

Agricultural Bank of China ups loan support to county-level areas

Agricultural Bank of China, one of the country's four big state-owned lenders, has enhanced loan issuance to support the development of China's county-level areas, the bank has confirmed

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ):Agricultural Bank of China, one of the country's four big state-owned lenders, has enhanced loan issuance to support the development of China's county-level areas, the bank has confirmed.

The bank said its outstanding loans for county-level areas had totaled 8.35 trillion yuan (about 1.16 trillion U.S. dollars) by the end of June, up 13.9 percent from the beginning of this year.

More loans have been tilted toward key areas to step up support for the modern industrial system, said the bank.

As of the end of June, outstanding loans for the manufacturing sector had climbed 26.

6 percent from the beginning of the year to 2.91 trillion yuan, while that for strategic emerging industries exceeded 1.8 trillion yuan, increasing by over 40 percent from the beginning of the year, it added.

In this period, the balance of green credit climbed 34.4 percent from the beginning of the year to 3.62 trillion yuan, according to the bank.

With more pro-growth policies, China's economy will accelerate recovery, driving more effective credit demand, said Fu Wanjun, president of the bank.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan China Bank June From

Recent Stories

RPO inaugurates two mishaq centers to promote reli ..

RPO inaugurates two mishaq centers to promote religious harmony

13 minutes ago
 Swiss govt announces scholarships for Pakistani st ..

Swiss govt announces scholarships for Pakistani students

13 minutes ago
 AJK President says Jammu and Kashmir's partition u ..

AJK President says Jammu and Kashmir's partition unacceptable to Kashmiris

13 minutes ago
 22 more dengue cases reported in 24 hours

22 more dengue cases reported in 24 hours

13 minutes ago
 The new SPARK 10 Series Magic Skin Edition by TECN ..

The new SPARK 10 Series Magic Skin Edition by TECNO is now available in Pakistan ..

25 minutes ago
 Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf inaug ..

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf inaugurates provision of transporta ..

18 minutes ago
Infinix revolutionizing Pakistan’s Technological ..

Infinix revolutionizing Pakistan’s Technological Landscape fore fronting local ..

27 minutes ago
 India sets 267-run target for Pakistan in Asia Cup ..

India sets 267-run target for Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023 clash

54 minutes ago
 23rd annual SINF focuses on &#039;Plant Tales&#039 ..

23rd annual SINF focuses on &#039;Plant Tales&#039;

57 minutes ago
 ATC grants post-arrest bail to Imaan Mazari in ter ..

ATC grants post-arrest bail to Imaan Mazari in terror case

2 hours ago
 Pak Pavilion inaugurated at CIFTIS, top Pakistani ..

Pak Pavilion inaugurated at CIFTIS, top Pakistani service enterprise participate ..

27 minutes ago
 Turkish, Kuwaiti envoys call on FM Jilani

Turkish, Kuwaiti envoys call on FM Jilani

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business