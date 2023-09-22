Open Menu

Agricultural Bank Of China Ups Loans For Water Conservancy Construction

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 22, 2023 | 07:24 PM

Agricultural Bank of China ups loans for water conservancy construction

The Agricultural Bank of China, one of the country's four big state-owned lenders, said it has enhanced loan issuance to support nationwide farmland water conservancy projects

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Sep, 2023 ) --:The Agricultural Bank of China, one of the country's four big state-owned lenders, said it has enhanced loan issuance to support nationwide farmland water conservancy projects.
By the end of August, the bank's outstanding loans for farmland water conservancy construction surpassed 100 billion Yuan (about 13.94 billion U.S.

dollars), the bank said.


The loans go towards constructing and upgrading farmland water conservancy facilities. Since the beginning of this year, the bank has also issued 63.9 billion yuan of loans to 16 provincial-level regions hit hard by floods, including Beijing, Hebei, and Fujian.
It will fully support the post-disaster reconstruction of water conservancy facilities and strengthen financial support for the formation of flood control and disaster reduction systems in river basins.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan Flood Water China Bank Beijing August Billion

Recent Stories

ICC U19 Men’s CWC 2024 schedule announced

ICC U19 Men’s CWC 2024 schedule announced

2 minutes ago
 AJK President advises Poonch University management ..

AJK President advises Poonch University management for timely completion of its ..

2 minutes ago
 Phantom V Fold by TECNO is reshaping trends in the ..

Phantom V Fold by TECNO is reshaping trends in the foldable phone market.

11 minutes ago
 Guangdong carbon market closes lower

Guangdong carbon market closes lower

19 minutes ago
 Nagelsmann named coach of Euro 2024 hosts Germany

Nagelsmann named coach of Euro 2024 hosts Germany

19 minutes ago
 PPP for specific date for general elections in cou ..

PPP for specific date for general elections in country: Central Information Secr ..

19 minutes ago
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 prize money announced

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 prize money announced

33 minutes ago
 Africa sentences exiled ex-leader Bozize to life

Africa sentences exiled ex-leader Bozize to life

33 minutes ago
 Russia says Crimea naval HQ hit in missile attack

Russia says Crimea naval HQ hit in missile attack

33 minutes ago
 Three-member bike lifter gang held; six motorbikes ..

Three-member bike lifter gang held; six motorbikes, cash recovered

54 minutes ago
 ICC announces $10m prize pool for ICC Men's Cricke ..

ICC announces $10m prize pool for ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023

1 hour ago
 ADIB redeems $750 million perpetual Sukuk issued i ..

ADIB redeems $750 million perpetual Sukuk issued in 2018

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business