Open Menu

Agricultural Chemical Imports Increase 3.36% In 9 Months

Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Agricultural chemical imports increase 3.36% in 9 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Imports of agriculture and other chemicals groups during the last 9 months of current financial year grew by 3.36 percent as compared to the imports of the corresponding period of the last year.

Agriculture chemicals worth $6.582 billion were imported during the period from July-March, 2024-25 as compared to the imports of $1.810 billion of the same period of the last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

However, the imports of the manufactured fertilizers into the country during the period under review decreased by 9.33 percent, which were recorded at 820.150 metric tons valued at $501.575 as compared the imports of 1,105.877 metric tons worth of $553.170 million of the same period of the last year.

Meanwhile, the imports of insecticides went down by 25.74 per cent and recorded at 21,117 metric tons valued at $107.282 million as compared to the exports of 26,385 metric tons worth of $144.467 million of the same period of the last year.

In last 09 months, the imports of plastic material grew by 7.64 percent and medicinal products by 12.23 percent respectively as 1.512 million tons of plastic material valued at $1.859 billion and 27,094 metric tons of medicinal products worth of $903.400 million were imported.

During the period from July-March, 2024-25 the imports of agriculture machinery and implements also grew by 40.54 percent as agriculture machinery worth of $85.863 million as compared to the imports of $61.095 million of the same period of the last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Pahalgam attack: Pakistan NSC meeting underway to ..

Pahalgam attack: Pakistan NSC meeting underway to give befitting response to Ind ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025

7 hours ago
 India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Wat ..

India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Water Treaty: Federal Minister fo ..

16 hours ago
 Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail

Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail

16 hours ago
 Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sid ..

Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sidhu

16 hours ago
CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims fo ..

CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims for cashless Islamabad

17 hours ago
 Welcome ceremony for newly admitted held at Bakhta ..

Welcome ceremony for newly admitted held at Bakhtawar Cadet Collage

17 hours ago
 Suspending Indus water treaty by India violation o ..

Suspending Indus water treaty by India violation of Int’l laws: Minister for D ..

17 hours ago
 Obesity among youth causing early heart attacks in ..

Obesity among youth causing early heart attacks in Pakistan: Dr Wajiha Javed

17 hours ago
 MoU signed for upgrading of Gadani shipbreaking ya ..

MoU signed for upgrading of Gadani shipbreaking yard

17 hours ago
 Allama Iqbal Literary Awards Ceremony organizes in ..

Allama Iqbal Literary Awards Ceremony organizes in Quetta

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business