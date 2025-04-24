Agricultural Chemical Imports Increase 3.36% In 9 Months
Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Imports of agriculture and other chemicals groups during the last 9 months of current financial year grew by 3.36 percent as compared to the imports of the corresponding period of the last year.
Agriculture chemicals worth $6.582 billion were imported during the period from July-March, 2024-25 as compared to the imports of $1.810 billion of the same period of the last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.
However, the imports of the manufactured fertilizers into the country during the period under review decreased by 9.33 percent, which were recorded at 820.150 metric tons valued at $501.575 as compared the imports of 1,105.877 metric tons worth of $553.170 million of the same period of the last year.
Meanwhile, the imports of insecticides went down by 25.74 per cent and recorded at 21,117 metric tons valued at $107.282 million as compared to the exports of 26,385 metric tons worth of $144.467 million of the same period of the last year.
In last 09 months, the imports of plastic material grew by 7.64 percent and medicinal products by 12.23 percent respectively as 1.512 million tons of plastic material valued at $1.859 billion and 27,094 metric tons of medicinal products worth of $903.400 million were imported.
During the period from July-March, 2024-25 the imports of agriculture machinery and implements also grew by 40.54 percent as agriculture machinery worth of $85.863 million as compared to the imports of $61.095 million of the same period of the last year.
