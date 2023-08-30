Agricultural chemicals import reduces 10.78% in first month if FY 2023-24

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Imports of agricultural and other chemicals into the country during the first months of the current financial year decreased by 10.78 per cent as compared to the imports of the corresponding month of last year.

During the month of July 2023, agricultural and other chemicals costing $718.801 million were imported as compared to the imports of $805.634 million in the same month of the previous year, according to the data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

In the first month of the current financial year, 2,987 metric tons of insecticides valued at $17.

789 million were imported as compared to the imports of 3,114 metric tons worth of $24.064 million in the same month last year.

During the period under review, 156,948 metric tons of plastic materials valued at $204.250 million were imported as against the imports of 143,102 metric tons valuing $241.805 million in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, 2,502 metric tons of medicinal products worth $93.541 million were imported to fulfill the local requirements as compared the imports of 2,333 metric tons valuing $92.451 million.