Agricultural chemicals imports decreased 22.30 % in 1st quarter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) The imports of agricultural and other chemicals into the country during the first quarter of the current financial year decreased by 22.30 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July to September 2023, agricultural chemicals valued at $2.047 billion were imported as compared to the imports of $2.635 billion in the same period of last year, according to the data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

In the first three months, the imports of fertilizers decreased by 52.58 per cent as 105,085 metric tons of fertilizer were manufactured costing $55.152 million imported as compared to the imports of 182,231 metric tons worth $116.

308 million in the same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, the imports of insecticides were reduced by 24.73 per cent during the period under review as 9,270 metric tons of the above-mentioned commodity valued at $44.402 million were imported as against the import of 108,817 metric tons worth $58.987 million in the same period last year, the data revealed.

In the first quarter of the current financial year, the imports of medicinal products went down by 33.08 per cent and reached at 7,357 metric tons valued at $249.195 million as compared to the imports of 8,643 metric tons valued at $372.361 million in the same period last year.